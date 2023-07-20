Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry launches “fun, freaky, sad, weird, joyful” solo career with tour

Chvrches‘ Lauren Mayberry has revealed she will be launching her solo career and announced tour dates across the US, UK and EU.

Mayberry took to social media to share the announcement of her solo career. The singer posted a video on an Instagram carousel that sees her walking and posing on public transportation in an orange dress with gems on her face.

The video also features a voiceover of Mayberry saying: “The only thing I ever really wanted as a writer, as a performer was to connect with people. Being the only girl and the only woman in so many bands I’ve been in was a very lonely experience a lot of the time I internalized a lot of things and it’s strange to start unravelling some of that.”

Her voiceover ends with: “It’s not an ending and it’s not a beginning but it would be a shame to let this moment go to waste.”

The caption of the announcement read: “This year is the 10th anniversary of the first CHVRCHES album. I met Iain and Martin when I was 23 — a little baby of a person, in hindsight. Looking back on what we’ve achieved together, so much of it doesn’t feel real or even possible. Thank you to every person who has been a part of that.”

“I am so proud of all the chapters our band has been able to have and I am so grateful to my bandmates for taking me on that journey with them. We are all confident that the CHVRCHES story has many more pages yet to be written,”she added.

She continued: “For now, though, I am excited / terrified / bewildered to tell you that I have been working on my first ever solo music and will be able to start sharing it soon.”

The caption also revealed that for a long time, Mayberry couldn’t imagine doing anything outside of the band saying that since the age of 15, she was always in bands as a way of wanting to belong somewhere badly.

“But as I sail / stumble through this era of my life (your 20s really do go by in a flash, kids), it has started to feel like there are things I want to write and say and do that need to be done on my own,” she shared.

Mayberry will be embarking on a solo tour that will span between the US, UK and EU. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 21 at 10am for the US and on Monday, July 24 at 10am. Visit here for all US tickets, here for UK tickets and here for EU tickets.

Lauren Mayberry solo tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

4 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

16 – Brooklyn, NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg

18 – Allston, MA, Brighton Music Hall

20 – Toronto, ON, Horseshoe Tavern

22 – Chicago, IL, Lincoln Hall

23 – Urbana, IL, Pygmalion

25 – Seattle, WA, Neumos

26 – Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios

28 – San Francisco, CA, August Hall

29 – Los Angeles, CA, Troubadour

OCTOBER

5 – Glasgow, UK, Oran Mor

6 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Institute 3

8 – Manchester, UK, Gorilla

9 – London, UK, Scala

11 – Amsterdam, NL, Melkweg Oz

12 – Berlin, DE, Lido

13 – Munich, Strom

15 – Paris, FR, La Maroquinerie

16 – Cologne, DE, Luxor

17 – Prague, CZ, Rock Cafe

19 – Vienna, AT, Flex

21 – Zurich, CH, Bogen F

22 – Milan, IT, Magnolia

24 – Barcelona, ES, La Nau

25 – Madrid, ES, Sala Capernico

She is not the only member of Chvrches to embark on a side project. Iain Cook teamed up with Scott Paterson formerly of Sons & Daughters to launch their new project, Protection.

Speaking to NME last year, when asked about the future of Chvrches, Cook said: “I’m pretty certain we’ll get round to album five in time, but there hasn’t really been any debate yet about when we’ll start that, but I’m sure it’s coming.”