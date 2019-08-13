Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry shuts down critics who think her stage outfits are “too revealing”

“I will continue dressing like a gothic Powerpuff Girl with Big Witch Energy”

On Monday night (August 12), Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches posted a statement on social media hitting back at critics who say her “gig outfits are too revealing”.

“To the people saying that my gig outfits are too revealing / I shouldn’t dress like that if I don’t want men to comment on it: I disagree,” she wrote in the first part of a lengthy note posted to Twitter and her Instagram story. “This argument assumes women only dress for the attention of men. When I dress for shows, I want to own my gender and my femininity.”

“I want my performance image to be inherently feminine and tough as fuck because that is how I want to pretend to be – to myself, and to the women and young girls who come to our gigs,” she added.

Mayberry’s statement comes after the synth pop trio played a rain-drenched headlining slot at Edinburgh’s Summer Sessions festival on Sunday (August 11). For the performance, Mayberry wore a Roberts | Wood dress, which she documented on social media:

“I don’t need to pretend to be One Of The Lads because I am not one,” the second part of Mayberry’s statement reads. “How I dress is part of how I express myself creatively and how I want to communicate our message. It’s about trying not to be ashamed of your own gender and identity, even when people tell you that you should be; about not being scared into hiding yourself because of the actions of others.”

“People have tried to weaponise my gender against me since the start of my career as a musician,” she wrote in its final section. “It happens now but it also happened when I was wearing baggy flannel shirts and jeans, because it’s not really about what a woman is wearing. It never is. It’s about claiming ownership of women’s bodies and women’s narratives.”

“So I will continue dressing like a gothic Powerpuff Girl with Big Witch Energy and I hope that you’ll all do whatever your version of that is too,” she concluded. “Everyone else will just have to deal with it. My body, my life, my choice.” Read the statement in full here:

Chvrches are currently on an international tour that will next take them to YourSummer Music Festival in Incheon, South Korea on August 15. They are due to play Reading & Leeds Festival on Sunday (August 25).