Chvrches and Neneh Cherry announced as Playground Festival headliners

Scotland’s Playground Festival has announced Chvrches and Neneh Cherry as its Saturday headliners.

Topping the bill on Saturday, August 1, the festival will act as a homecoming show for Chvrches following their US tour.

“We have worked hard to bring together a world-class lineup of musicians for Playground Festival 2020, and we are delighted to announce CHVRCHES and Neneh Cherry as our Saturday headliners,” said festival founder and organiser, Brian Traynor.

Taking place July 31 – August 2 in Rouken Glen Park in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire, the festival will boast a 45% female line-up.

It comes after a host of music festivals and conferences around the world have pledged towards achieving or maintaining gender-equal line-ups by 2022.

Other artists on the lineup include: Underworld, Leftfield, Nightmares on Wax, The Flaming Lips, The Wailers. More names will ne announced soon.

Get tickets for Playground Festival 2020 here.

Meanwhile, Chvrches are set to support Halsey across a number of dates on her upcoming 2020 tour.

Lauren Mayberry and co. will join the pop star on the first run of shows, which begin in Seattle on June 2. The Scottish synth outfit will act as special guests along with Omar Apollo up until July 5.