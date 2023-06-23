Chvrches pay tribute to “world’s greatest goth” Robert Smith

Chvrches have paid tribute to the “world’s greatest goth” – The Cure’s Robert Smith during their set at Glastonbury Festival today (June 23).

Performing on the Other Stage, the band paid tribute to Smith before performing ‘How Not To Drown‘, which they released together in 2021.

After a performance by lead singer Lauren Mayberry, the band said of Smith: “Wherever you are, that one was for fucking Robert Smith.”

Advertisement

They went on to call him “the legend, the world’s greatest goth,” before joking, “Susie [Cave] might have something to say about that,” in reference to Nick Cave. Mayberry then joked “don’t ignite old feuds”.

Elsewhere in the set, Mayberry was forced to handle a wardrobe malfunction. The musician followed it up with a speech about fashion and feminism. “Free the nipple!” Mayberry shouted after the moment.

You can check out that together with images and fan reaction from the set below.

Just watching @CHVRCHES performing an outstanding set at Glasto….great music #GreatestGoth and an impromptu #FreeTheNipple moment – straight back in to faultless electropop – superb anthems! pic.twitter.com/kL8m2usq3x — Col Green (@bigcol45) June 23, 2023

Wow. @CHVRCHES at #Glastonbury just totally blew me away. What a front woman. — Rikki Felstead 💙 (@RikkiHarris) June 23, 2023

@CHVRCHES Brilliant set at Glastonbury. Looking forward to seeing you tour.. — John Atkins (@johnatkins1959) June 23, 2023

Just caught up with @CHVRCHES at #Glastonbury23 superb 👌👏 — Neil Parry (@neil998877) June 23, 2023

Advertisement

What a performance from @CHVRCHES (Other Stage #glastonbury2023) a little earlier💘@laurenevemay with the classic "Hello, we're a band called churches, thanks for coming out to see us" — Music Observer (@MusicObserver1) June 23, 2023

Chvrches played:

‘He Said She Said’

‘Forever’

‘Leave a Trace’

‘Bury It’

‘California’

‘How Not to Drown’

‘Miracle’

‘Final Girl’

‘Recover’

‘Never Say Die’

‘Asking for a Friend’

‘The Mother We Share’

‘Clearest Blue’

Elsewhere at Glastonbury, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl paid tribute to late drummer Taylor Hawkins today (June 23).

The Foos took to the Pyramid Stage this evening, finally confirming that they were behind mystery band The Churnups.

Hawkins, the band’s long-time drummer, died in Bogotá, Colombia, in March 2022 while they were on tour in South America. He was 50 years old.

Towards the end of the band’s surprise set, Grohl told the crowd that they usually play the next song as “their way of saying goodbye, because we never like to say goodbye”. He went on: “‘Cause I always figure if you guys come back, we’ll come back. We’re coming back next year for a whole fucking tour so you can come back and see us then.

“But I would like to thank every one of you for sticking around for the last 28 years,” he continued, before sharing: “I’d like to dedicate this song to Mr. Taylor Hawkins. So let’s sing this one loud as shit for Mr. Taylor.”

Grohl was then met with cheers from the crowd and a chant of “Taylor” before he told the fans to “Sing it for T”, as the band started to play ‘Everlong’.

Grohl also brought out daughter Violet to perform ‘Show Me How’, a song he wrote for his mother.

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.