Chvrches share lyrics for incoming new single ‘Over’

Chvrches have shared the lyrics for their imminent new single, ‘Over’ – check them out below.

The Scottish trio announced the song a fortnight ago and posted a snippet of the track on social media alongside a pre-save/pre-add link.

A further teaser was then shared last week alongside details of a February 24 release date. The band said the song serves as “a brief reprieve from the horrors of CHV4 [their fourth album, 2021’s ‘Screen Violence’]”, adding: “We finished a new song and couldn’t wait to share it with you.”

The newly shared lyrics for the track include the lines: “I try my best to turn down the noise / And I tell myself that boys will be boys / It’s getting harder to breathe / So, baby, put me to sleep.”

See the full lyrics below.

Last summer, NME asked Chvrches if fans could expect any new material in the near future. “Not at present!” Mayberry responded. “We’re touring a bunch and doing mostly that for the rest of the year, and then who knows? I think we’ll figure that out as we get to it.”

The band went on to hint at potential plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album, 2013’s ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’. “We talk about it in the pub,” Mayberry told NME. “We haven’t put anything into action yet.”

Chvrches were recently spotted hanging out with video game designer Hideo Kojima, leading many fans to speculate that they could be involved with the soundtrack to Death Stranding 2. The trio were behind the title track to Kojima’s 2019 game Death Stranding.