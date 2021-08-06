Chvrches share new remixes featuring legendary horror director John Carpenter

Chvrches have teamed up with legendary horror film director John Carpenter for a series of remixes.

Carpenter, who is known for horror classics including The Thing and Halloween, has done his own spin on the trio’s recent single ‘Good Girls‘ taken from their forthcoming album, ‘Screen Violence‘.

Chvrches have also returned the favour and remixed ‘Turning The Bones’, taken from his recently released album, ‘Lost Themes III: Alive After Death‘. You can listen to both remixes below.

Discussing the band’s remix, frontwoman Lauren Mayberry said: “As horror fans, we know that John Carpenter is the godfather and the gold standard so we’re so excited to get to work with him in any capacity.

“His films and music have been so impactful on us over the years, and without the stories he created I am not sure that the concept of ‘Screen Violence’ (and female narratives within the album) would exist in the way they do.

She continued: “On every album we get “remixes” but given the themes of this record, we had the idea that maybe we could get a song reimagined by a composer who has worked in that cinematic universe. John was top of our wishlist but we never really thought he’d reply, let alone that he’d send back something better than the original.”

Carpenter added: “Chvrches reached out to us through our tour manager, asking if we would be interested in remixing one of their songs for their upcoming album. They sent us three or four tracks for us to listen to and decide which one we wanted to remix, and we went from there.

“We chose the track we did because we connected with it the most and felt it would adapt best to our style. After we finished our remix, we asked them if they could also remix one of our songs in return, and they thought it was a great idea.”

Both remixes will also be released on 7 inch vinyl on December 10 and can be pre-ordered here now.

‘Screen Violence’ meanwhile, drops on August 27 via EMI Records (UK) and Glassnote (US). It follows recent singles ‘How Not To Drown‘ featuring Robert Smith of The Cure and April’s lead single ‘He Said She Said‘.

The band are also set to hit the road for a 2022, the dates of which you can view below:

Chvrches 2022 UK tour dates

MARCH

14 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

15 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

16 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

18 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

19 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Elsewhere, the band recently told NME in their Big Read cover interview that the process of writing their upcoming fourth album was grounding during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bandmember Martin Doherty described the writing and recording process as “stabilising” in an otherwise uncertain year. “Making this record was really good for finding something to centre you when it felt like the whole world was on fire,” he said.