Chvrches share official live video of new single ‘Over’

Chvrches have shared an official live video for their new single ‘Over’ – you can watch it in full below.
The clip was shot during their show at the Audio Club in São Paulo, Brazil, earlier this month.
The band previously gave the track its live debut while opening for Coldplay in the city.
Later in the tour, singer Lauren Mayberry also joined Coldplay on stage for a performance of the band’s 2019 song ‘Cry Cry Cry’.
The original song features Jacob Collier on backing vocals. The English singer-songwriter also contributed to its writing. It appeared on Coldplay’s eighth studio album ‘Everyday Life’.
Meanwhile, Chvrches recently spoke to NME about ‘Over’ and the “pressure” of stepping up to play stadiums with Coldplay. “I think to cover that amount of ground and figure out how to communicate and connect in that space is quite a big challenge,” Mayberry explained.
Synth player Martin Doherty said it was “a really awesome surprise” when Chvrches were approached to support the band, and recalled some words of wisdom Chris Martin imparted to him when they crossed paths in 2014.
Chvrches also talked about how they’re planning to mark the 10th anniversary of their debut album, and looked ahead to their 2023 UK headline shows in Nottingham, Dundee and Glasgow.
You can see the trio’s 2023 UK tour dates below, and find any remaining tickets here.
JUNE
9 – Rock City, Nottingham
10 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
11 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
12 – Fat Sam’s, Dundee
21-25 – Glastonbury Festival, Somerset