Chvrches share powerful video for new single ‘He Said She Said’

Chvrches have shared a powerful new video for recent single ‘He Said She Said’ – watch it below.

The Scottish pop trio released the new track on Monday (April 19) after teasing it for a week in a series of cryptic posts. Now, they’ve accompanied it with a video directed by multi-disciplinary artist Scott Kiernan.

“The revolving door is metaphorical to the circular nature of a manipulative power dynamic, and the looping thoughts that go along with feeling trapped in it,” Kiernan said of the new video.

“But this door also represents a film developing tank here: it creates ‘a picture’ through agitation. That agitation can be malevolent, by some controlling, dominating force as in an abusive relationship, or it can be that of a protest – a positive force to reclaim one’s agency.”

Watch the ‘He Said She Said’ video below:

Discussing what it was like working with Kiernan, Chvrches added: “Working with Scott has been really exciting as we share a visual viewpoint. He really understood and elevated our references.”

They continued: “We found out about his work through a short film he made for Moog and were just obsessed with his aesthetic and way of telling stories. He has creative directed everything for this new era of the band and we can’t wait for CHVRCHES fans to see the story unfold.”

Chvrches’ new material follows the band’s last full length album, 2018’s ‘Love Is Dead’. Since then, the band have shared two new singles before now – 2019’s ‘Here With Me’, their collaboration with Marshmello, and ‘Death Stranding’, taken from the soundtrack for video game Death Stranding: Timefall.

In a recent interview, Mayberry teased what to expect from the trio’s next record, saying the record has “definitely got the Chvrches DNA” but that the songs featured on it couldn’t “slot into any of the first three records”.