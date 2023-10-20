Chvrches share ‘The Mother We Share’ mega mix and previously unheard ‘City On Fire’

Chvrches have released a mega mix of their hit ‘The Mother We Share’ along with the unheard track ‘City On Fire’. Check it out below.

Created by the band’s Iain Cook, the mega mix is made up of five demos of ‘The Mother We Share’ along with its final version. Each demo was arranged chronologically to show the evolution of the track. The mega mix of the song is in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the band’s debut LP ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’.

Though the mega mix is not featured on the reissue of the LP, the band did release an unheard track that didn’t make it titled ‘City On Fire’. The track is part of four previously unheard songs and five live tracks featured on the reissue with the latter recorded at Ancienne Belgique in 2013.

Last month, the band celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut album by sharing new versions of their first two singles and hosting a live premiere of one of their 2013 concerts.

To mark the occasion, the three-piece – consisting of Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty and Cook – have shared both a live recording and remastered version of their debut songs ‘Lies’ and ‘The Mother We Share’. This marked the first two of five previously unshared live versions of their songs, all of which will appear in their upcoming 10th Anniversary Edition of the record.

“It feels quite strange that ‘…Bones’ is almost a decade old,” said Mayberry in a press release. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

Recently, Mayberry officially released her debut single as a solo artist titled ‘Are You Awake?’. She first announced details of her “fun, freaky, sad, weird, joyful” solo material back in July.

Speaking to NME about her road to going solo, the singer said: “There’s always nervousness. For any frontperson in a band, but especially a woman, as soon as you say the words ‘solo material’ people get very upset with you. I feel like every second sentence is, ‘I’m not breaking up the band, guys, however…’

“But we’re lucky enough to have fans that care so much that they don’t want it to break up. I feel grateful, but I’m trying to be reassuring to them – ‘Just give us a couple more years guys, it’s going to be fine’.”

In other news, Mayberry played a rendition of Depeche Mode’s 1989 classic single ‘Personal Jesus’ during her headline gig at the Rock Café venue in Prague on Tuesday night (October 17).

She is currently out on the European leg of her 2023 solo headline tour, which visited the UK earlier this month. In a four-star review of her show at London’s Koko, NME wrote: “The Chvrches frontwoman shines alone as she delivers a short but sharp showcase of her solo era.”

The tour has also seen the singer cover the likes of Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’, The 1975’s ‘Paris’, Texas’ ‘Say What You Want’ and PJ Harvey’s ‘Down By The Water’.

Elsewhere, she performed a solo version of Chvrches’ “OG deep cut” ‘Lungs’ in Toronto to mark the 10th anniversary of the trio’s 2013 debut studio album, ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’.