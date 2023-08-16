Chvrches share unheard song ‘Manhattan’ and announce 10th anniversary reissue of ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’

Chvrches have announced a 10th-anniversary reissue of their debut ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’ with new song ‘Manhattan’.

The band – consisting of Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty and Iain Cook – released their debut in 2013. The reissue will feature four previously unheard songs and five live recordings from 2013. Check out the first unheard track, ‘Manhattan’ below.

“It feels quite strange that Bones is almost a decade old,” said Mayberry in a press release. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

Advertisement

Speaking of the track, Cook shared: “In late Summer 2011, Martin and I got together after having talked about doing so for a few years and started throwing down some synth-based ideas in my studio on the south side of Glasgow. ‘Manhattan’ was the fourth idea we worked on together.

“It was the first time we messed around with sampling and chopping up our vocals which would go on to become one of the hallmarks of the band’s sound. Lyrically, we were playing around with pretty abstract apocalyptic imagery – in this case the Manhattan Project. This was right around the time we asked Lauren to come into the studio to try out some additional vocals.”

Mayberry added: “’Manhattan’ was one of the first songs Iain and Martin played me and it immediately felt like an exciting thing to be involved in. It really showcased a lot of the traits that would eventually become synonymous with CHVRCHES and what our first album would end up sounding like. It’s fun to listen to it now, knowing everything that came along after it.”

‘The Bones of What You Believe (10th Anniversary Edition)’ is set for release on October 13 via Glassnote. The album will be available digitally as well as in a clear vinyl pressing, 2xLP black vinyl pressing with die cut sleeve and a 2xCD. Pre-order the album here.

Advertisement

‘The Bones of What You Believe (10th Anniversary Edition)’ tracklist is:

1. ‘The Mother We Share (2023 Remastered)’

2. ‘We Sink (2023 Remastered)’

3. ‘Gun (2023 Remastered)’

4. ‘Tether (2023 Remastered)’

5. ‘Lies (2023 Remastered)’

6. ‘Under the Tide (2023 Remastered)’

7. ‘Recover (2023 Remastered)’

8. ‘Night Sky (2023 Remastered)’

9. ‘Science/Visions (2023 Remastered)’

10. ‘Lungs (2023 Remastered)’

11. ‘By the Throat (2023 Remastered)’

12. ‘You Caught the Light (2023 Remastered)’

1. ‘Manhattan’

2. ‘White Summer’

3. ‘Talking in My Sleep’

4. ‘City on Fire’

5. ‘We Sink (Live at Ancienne Belgique / 2013)’

6. ‘Now Is Not the Time (Live at Ancienne Belgique / 2013)’

7. ‘Lies (Live at Ancienne Belgique / 2013)’

8. ‘Strong Hand (Live at Ancienne Belgique / 2013)’

9. ‘By the Throat (Live at Ancienne Belgique / 2013)’

In other news, Mayberry recently announced her debut solo single, ‘Are You Awake?’. The Scottish singer-songwriter confirmed that the track will arrive on September 1. Fans who pre-add or pre-save the upcoming song can unlock a 33-second preview snippet.

Mayberry first shared the news of her solo career last month, describing the project as a “fun, freaky, sad, weird, joyful pop playground”. Additionally, the singer announced a run of autumn headline shows in the US, UK and Europe.

Visit here for any remaining US tickets, here for UK tickets, and here for EU tickets.

The frontwoman is not the only member of Chvrches to embark on a side project. Iain Cook previously teamed up with Scott Paterson formerly of Sons & Daughters to launch their joint project, Protection.

Speaking to NME last year, when asked about the future of Chvrches, Cook said: “I’m pretty certain we’ll get round to album five in time, but there hasn’t really been any debate yet about when we’ll start that, but I’m sure it’s coming.”

Chvrches, meanwhile, released a standalone single called ‘Over’ back in February. It marked the first material from the synth-pop trio since their 2021 album ‘Screen Violence’. Shortly after the song’s release, Mayberry told NME: “It seemed a bit stupid to sit on it for an indeterminate amount of time until we’re ready to work on the next thing.