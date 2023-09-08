Chvrches share unreleased track ‘Talking In My Sleep’ from ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’ reissue

Chvrches have shared their unreleased track ‘Talking In My Sleep’ from the reissue of their debut LP, ‘The Bones Of What You Believe‘.

The song is featured on the special edition 10th-anniversary reissue of the band’s debut. Speaking of ‘Talking In My Sleep’ in a press release, Chvrches band member Ian Cook said: “Some of the main sources of inspiration for our first album, including ‘Talking In My Sleep’ were artists that we all share a love for, and a lot of stuff from the ’80s.”

He continued: “Kate Bush (particularly the ‘Hounds of Love‘ album), Depeche Mode, Prince, Michael Jackson, and also a bunch of the blog-led indie pop music that was around in 2010. Martin particularly was really invested in that stuff and was bringing a lot of fresh sounds and ideas mixed with the classic 80’s pop influences that we all loved.”

The band have previously released an unheard song titled ‘Manhattan’ when they announced the reissue of their debut album.

Chvrches’ 2013 debut ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’ 10th anniversary special edition is set for release on October 20. The Special Edition is available in 1xLP clear vinyl, 2xLP black vinyl with die cut sleeve, 2xCD and Digital formats. Available exclusively with the 2xLP format, the band will also release a 7” vinyl featuring 2 unheard demos of their hit single ‘The Mother We Share’. You can pre-order the album here.

Speaking of the debut’s anniversary, front woman Lauren Mayberry said: “It feels quite strange that Bones is almost a decade old. In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

In other news, Mayberry has recently played her first ever live show as a solo artist and debuted some never-before-heard material.

The debut gig took place at the 9:30 Club in Washington DC on September 4, and marked the singer’s first time playing a headline show as a solo artist.

It also arrived just three days after the musician officially released her debut single – the emotional, intimate ballad ‘Are You Awake’.