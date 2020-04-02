Chvrches tease lockdown livestream coming this week

Chvrches have teased that they are planning a livestream from home later this week.

The band shared a screenshot on Instagram of them creating music together over video chat with the accompanying caption: “CHVRCHing from home this week. Back soon.”

What Lauren Mayberry and co. are up to is yet to be revealed, but it looks like they could be joining the long list of artists who have been sharing live content and taking part in live-streams in order to help everyone get through the current quarantine due to the coronavirus crisis.

See the band’s post below:

Chvrches and PVRIS are due to support Halsey across a number of dates on her 2020 tour this summer.

Joining Halsey on the first run of shows, which begins in Seattle on June 2, will be Lauren Mayberry and co. The Scottish synth outfit will act as special guests along with Omar Apollo up until July 5.

Whether the tour will be postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis is yet to be determined.

Earlier today, Gold Coast singer-songwriter Amy Shark announced a livestream performance for the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen’s Together At Home concert series.

joins fellow Aussie artists G Flip and Vance Joy in performing for Together At Home, as well as international acts Coldplay, John Legend, Christine and The Queens, Years & Years and Ziggy Marley.

Over the past two weeks, the likes of Christine And The Queens, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, U2’s Bono and Yungblud have all live-streamed performances from their homes or studios for fans on social media.

The War On Drugs and Run The Jewels both shared rough sketches of new music live from their studios, while Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard covered John Lennon and Phoebe Bridgers among others in the latest edition of his ‘Live From Home’ series of live streams.