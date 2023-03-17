Ciara claps back at the “selective outrage” over see-through Oscars dress

Ciara has responded to the controversy surrounding her see-through outfit for Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2023 afterparty.

At the afterparty, the R&B singer wore a black sheer halter dress with crystal details, designed by Dundas.

The singer, model and actress made light of the situation by making a TikTok to indirectly address the public outcry. In the video, she is covered from head-to-toe in a white sheet and reenacted her red carpet walk.

She wrote “selective outrage” in the caption, calling out the hypocrisy and misogyny of the commenters.

Some Ciara’s detractors on social media claimed that she wasn’t dressed like a mother and wife but “like a single woman” – disrespecting her marriage to American footballer Russell Wilson.

Once again, for the fu*kery-enablers & excuse-makers in the back row… Dressing is a sign of self- & family respect.

There is a proper way to behave & dress as a married woman.

Russell Wilson acts like a married man.

His wife Ciara acts (anf dresses) like a single woman. pic.twitter.com/Dz66gkywli — Blk_Chauvinist (@Blk_Chauvinist) March 16, 2023

Her fans and others rallied around the ‘Level Up’ star, with one writing on TikTok: “Ciara’s Thought: ‘You happy now?!’”, another typed “P.E.T.T.Y. I love it !!!”.

She posted another revealing set of photos to her Instagram. The singer can be seen sporting a black leotard and high black heels, still not addressing the controversy. The caption promotes lyrics from a new track Ciara has teased on social media.

Most recently, she has teased a new song on her TikTok. Making a meme video, she can be heard lip-syncing to a lyric from the track: “Get that money, sis / Keep them on they tip”.

@ciara POV: how you hype your girlfriend up after a break up 🍷 💰 ❤️👌🏽 ♬ original sound – Ciara

In recent news, Ciara and Russell Wilson helped lead a prayer and worship session for nearly 300 incarcerated men during a surprise visit to Everglades Correctional Institution in Florida.