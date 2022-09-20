Ciara teases Summer Walker feature on new single ‘Better Thangs’

Ciara has teased a potential Summer Walker feature on her new single ‘Better Thangs’.
- READ MORE: Summer Walker on the cover: “I’m a vulnerable, open person. I’m really emotional and shit”
This weekend (September 18), Ciara shared an image to social media from the set of a music video, featuring two blurry figures in the background. “I’m so excited for my feature on #BetterThangs. Can you guess who it is?” she wrote.
Summer Walker followed up with her own post yesterday (September 19), sharing a photo of herself with mint green hair to Instagram with the caption “#betterthangs”. Ciara commented “There she go” underneath with heart eye emojis.
Ciara also shared the photo to her Instagram story and posted her own photo with bright orange hair, captioned: “Where’s my twin at??:) #BetterThangs.”
The singers previously collaborated on Walker’s 2021 track ‘Ciara’s Prayer’, which featured a spiritual narration by Ciara.
Ciara previewed a snippet of ‘Better Thangs’ on TikTok last month, but a release date has not been announced yet. Listen to the teaser below.
@ciara
Sometimes you gotta live a little… Better Thangs baybeee 🤣🤘🏽
In July this year, Ciara released single ‘Jump’ featuring viral rap group Coast Contra, her first new song in two years.
Speaking about the new track on Twitter, the singer wrote: “I’m back on my mission to make the world dance.”
In a review of Ciara’s last album ‘Beauty Marks’ NME wrote: “The R&B singer’s likeable seventh album may not be groundbreaking, but displays enough range to explain her enduring appeal since her early noughties glory days.”
Meanwhile, The Weeknd last month released a remix of his ‘Dawn FM‘ song ‘Best Friends’, featuring Summer Walker.
The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – wrote on Twitter that Walker “fucking CRUSHED it“, adding that “she carried”.