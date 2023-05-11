Ciara on working with Jackson Wang: “It was a dream of mine”

Ciara has opened up on what it was like to work was Jackson Wang on their new song, ‘Slow’.

Ciara and Jackson recently released the duet ‘Slow’, which they first performed at Weekend One of Coachella 2023. In a newly released behind-the-scenes video, the two artists spoke about their experience working with one another.

“Jackson and his team sent over this amazing song called ‘Slow’. They let me know that it was Jackson’s song and he wanted me to join him, and he has no idea that it was a dream of mine to work with an artist like him,” Ciara said, eliciting a laugh from Jackson.

“It was so, so amazing,” the singer added. “I was just as excited and I went into the studio right away. I couldn’t wait to record this song ’cause it’s really fire [and] now we’re here [on the set of the music video].”

Ciara also described Jackson as “the sweetest soul since day one”, while saying how the Hong Kong-born singer has been teaching her some Chinese and Korean during their time working together.

“Y’know, to get this opportunity to work with the Queen. I love it,” Jackson said. “Just the fact that I’m able to be in the same room, breathing the same air as the Queen, I can’t, I just can’t.”

‘Slow’ is expected to be featured on Jackson Wang’s next project, which seems to be titled ‘Magic Man 2’. The rumoured album was first teased in the video for the song ‘Cheetah’, which ended with a title card that featured the words “Magic Man 2”.

During Ciara and Jackson’s performance at Coachella 2023, the duo also previewed a remix of XG‘s viral hit song ‘Left Right’, which was officially released earlier this month.