Cigarettes After Sex share new single, announce album ‘X’s’ and world tour with huge London O2 show

Cigarettes After Sex have shared their latest single ‘Tejano Blue’ from their forthcoming LP ‘X’s’ and have announced a world tour.

The new single sees the band’s frontman Greg Gonzalez give a nod to the music from his Texas childhood which inspired livelier tempos for their forthcoming tracks. Speaking of the song in a press release Gonzalez said: “I grew up in El Paso and Tejano music is huge there. You could go to a lot of the bars in the city and hear artists like Selena, Los Ángeles Azules and La Mafia playing over the speakers. It was in the atmosphere around me back then, but I always rejected it & gravitated towards anything else I was attracted to really.”

He continued: “Years later when I was living in New York City I finally started listening to Selena’s ‘Como La Flor’ at the same time that I was also listening to a lot of Cocteau Twins. I had the idea then to try to combine both of their sounds somehow, which felt a bit strange, but also felt like it was coming from a genuine place of rediscovering & finally connecting with the music that I heard around me in my youth.”

The band’s third LP ‘X’s’ is set for release July 12 via Partisan. You can pre-order / pre-save the album here.

Diverting from their usual amalgam of relationships that have inspired their previous work for the most part, ‘X’s’ centers on just one relationship that spanned four years. Speaking about the creation of the album, Gonzalez revealed: “The record feels brutal.”

He continued: “I could sit and talk about this loss to someone, but that wouldn’t scratch the surface. I have to really write about it, sing about it, have the music, and then I can start to analyze and learn from it. Or just relive it—in a good way. I don’t have that Eternal Sunshine-thing of wanting to forget.”

Cigarettes After Sex ‘X’s track list is:

1. ‘X’s’

2. ‘Tejano Blue’

3. ‘Silver Sable’

4. ‘Hideaway’

5. ‘Holding you, Holding me’

6. ‘Dark Vacay’

7. ‘Baby Blue Movie’

8. ‘Hot’

9. ‘Dreams From Bunker Hill’

10. ‘Ambien Slide’

‘X’s’ follows the band’s 2019 LP ‘Cry‘. In a three-star review of the LP, NME shared: “As the warming notes of the unabashed love letter of closing ‘Pure’ fade out, you’re left with the dichotomy between the emotional scale that ‘Cry’ relies on and the lightness of touch with which it’s delivered. You will revisit this album, and as always, Cigarettes After Sex will slowly seduce you over time.”

Cigarettes After Sex have also announced a massive world tour that will see them take on the US, EU, UK, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Asia. The tour will begin this summer at Bonnaroo festival and will come to a close on March 19, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with an artist pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, March 5 at 10am local time for North American dates only. Additional pre-sales, including international promoter pre-sales, will run throughout the week ahead. General ticket sales will commence on Friday, March 8 at 10am local time.

Check out the full list of tour dates below and visit here to purchase tickets for US dates, here for UK/EU dates, here for Australian and New Zealand dates and here for Asian and South African dates.

Cigarettes After Sex 2024-25 world tour dates are:

JUNE

15 – Manchester, TN / Bonnaroo

AUGUST

31 – Montreal, QC / Centre Bell

SEPTEMBER

1 – Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena

3 – Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

4 – Boston, MA / TD Garden

6 – New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

10 – Columbia, MD / Merriweather Post Pavilion

11 – Raleigh, NC / PNC Arena

13 – Orlando, FL / Kia Center

14 – Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

17 – San Antonio, TX / Frost Bank Center

18 – Houston, TX / Toyota Center

20 – Austin, TX / Moody Center

21 – Fort Worth, TX / Dickies Arena

23 – Chicago, IL / United Center

24 – Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

27 – Vancouver, BC / Rogers Arena

28 – Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena

30 – Portland, OR / Moda Center

OCTOBER

2 – Greenwood Village, CO / Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

3 – Salt Lake City, UT / Delta Center

5 – Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena

7 – San Diego, CA / Viejas Arena

8 – Phoenix, AZ / Desert Diamond Arena

11 – Los Angeles, CA / Kia Forum

15 – Mexico City / Palacio de los Deportes

25 – Athens / OAKA Indoor Arena

28 – Amsterdam / Ziggo Dome

29 – Brussels / Forest National

NOVEMBER

1 – Milan / Forum

3 – Vienna / Wiener Stadthalle

5 – Warsaw / COS Torwar

7 – Berlin / Uber Arena

9 – Basel / St Jakobshalle

10 – Cologne / Lanxess Arena

12 – London / The O2

16 – Paris / Accor Arena

17 – Lyon / Halle Tony Garnier

20 – Madrid / WiZink Center

21 – Lisbon / Altice Arena

JANUARY

9 – Hong Kong / Asia World-Expo, Hall 5

11 – Kuala Lumpur / Sunway Lagoon

14 – Manila / MOA Arena

17 – Jakarta / Beach City International

21 – Bangkok / Impact Exhibition Hall 5

MARCH

5 – Cape Town / Grand Arena at GrandWest

7 – Pretoria / SunBet Arena

12 – Melbourne / Rod Laver Arena

14 – Sydney / ICC Theatre

17 – Brisbane / Brisbane Entertainment Center

19 – Auckland / Spark Arena