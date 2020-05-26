Cigarettes After Sex share new single ‘You’re All I Want’

Cigarettes After Sex have shared their first music of 2020, releasing surprise new single ‘You’re All I Want’ today (May 26).

The latest offering from the American band is another swirling, atmospheric blend of dreamy guitars and keyboards, above which frontman Greg Gonzalez sings in his signature, almost-whispered croon.

Listen to it below:

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether ‘You’re All I Want’ is a standalone single or is part of a larger project. It follows the band’s second album, ‘Cry’, which was released late last year.

In a review of the album, NME called ‘Cry’ a record of “seductive grooves and slow-burning lust”, best listened to with headphones.

“As the warming notes of the unabashed love letter of closing ‘Pure’ fade out, you’re left with the dichotomy between the emotional scale that ‘Cry’ relies on and the lightness of touch with which it’s delivered. You will revisit this album, and as always, Cigarettes After Sex will slowly seduce you over time,” the review read.

Cigarettes After Sex were recently forced to postpone a series of tour dates in the UK and Europe due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The band have since rescheduled many of those dates. They are currently set to return to the UK in late August, with shows booked in Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds, Bristol and London.