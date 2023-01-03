K-pop girl group Cignature announce comeback with mini-album ‘My Little Aurora’

J9 Entertainment girl group Cignature will be making a long-awaited comeback with the mini-album ‘My Little Aurora’ this month.

On January 3 at Midnight KST, the K-pop group unveiled the first concept image for ‘My Little Aurora’. The upcoming record is due out on January 17 at 6pm KST, and will mark the septet’s third mini-album.

Cignature’s comeback was first teased by J9 Entertainment on December 30, when the agency uploaded a pastel-themed image of the group’s logo. The agency later released a rollout schedule for the release on Twitter. Notable dates include the preorder start date for ‘My Little Aurora’ (January 6), tracklist release (January 9) and album preview on January 14.

The upcoming record will mark the girl group’s first release in over a year, following their November 2021 sophomore mini-album ‘Dear Diary Moment’.

Cignature debuted as a seven-member group in February 2020 with the single ‘Nun Nu Nan Na’, which was later featured in their first mini-album ‘Listen and Speak’ in September that year. In April 2021, J9 Entertainment announced the departure of members Ye Ah and Sunn, and introduced new members Chloe and Dohee that June.

The current lineup of Cignature is Chaesol, Jeewon, Seline, Chloe, Belle, Semi and Dohee. Three of its members, namely Chaesol, Jeewon and Belle (as well as departed members Ye Ah and Sunn) had previously been part of the girl group Good Day under C9 Entertainment, which owns J9 Entertainment.