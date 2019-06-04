Cillian Murphy: “I gave David Bowie my ‘Peaky Blinders’ cap”

"He was a very sweet man"

Cillian Murphy has shared the story of how he once gifted David Bowie with one of his caps from the hit show Peaky Blinders.

Ahead of the upcoming news of the premiere of Peaky Blinders season five, Murphy and show writer Steven Knight have spoken of how the late icon sent them a pre-release copy of his final album ‘Blackstar‘ before his death. Aware that Bowie was “a huge fan” of the show and had requested that they use some of his music in an episode, they responded by sending him the Shelby clan’s iconic headgear in return.

“We were friends and I sent him the cap from the first series as a Christmas present,” Murphy told Birmingham Live. “He was a very sweet man and a genuine fan of Peaky Blinders, and I was a huge, huge David Bowie fan.”

Murphy continued: “He was very private and probably wouldn’t like all this fuss. It’s sad, isn’t it?”

Show creator Stephen Knight added they would be using a track from ‘Blackstar’ in episode five or six of the upcoming season.

“We all grew up with David Bowie and he’s a hero,” said Knight. “It’s a major thing that someone like that was a fan of the show. He said he wanted his music to be part of it, but at the time I didn’t know it was his dying wish.”

Bowie’s ‘Lazarus’ made an appearance in episode five of season three of the show back in 2016.

“From the beginning we had The White Stripes and Nick Cave and since the show has gained in popularity more bands have started wanting to lend their music,” said Murphy at the time.

Knight also revealed how Bowie “sent a photo of himself with razor blades in his cap to Cillian [Murphy]” before back in 2015.

Production on series five of Peaky Blinders is said to be complete with news of a premiere and air date expected to be announced shortly.