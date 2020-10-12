Cillian Murphy announces new BBC Radio 6 Music series

Cillian Murphy has announced a new 12-part audio series for BBC Radio 6 Music titled Cillian Murphy’s Limited Edition.

The series, which will also be available on BBC Sounds, will comprise of a dozen two-hour programmes which will air weekly from 12am-2am on 6 Music, beginning on October 19.

The Peaky Blinders and 28 Days Later actor will curate “his own nocturnal playlist made for [playing] after midnight” during the series.

Murphy is set to incorporate such genres as afrobeat, electronica, jazz, spoken word and poetry into his playlist, and he will select songs by the likes of Patti Smith, Iggy Pop and David Bowie.

“This is a chance to hear music from all corners of Cillian’s extensive record collection, and find out why they hold a special place in his life,” a press release explains.

Speaking about Cillian Murphy’s Limited Edition, the actor said: “Over the last few months, radio in general, and 6 Music specifically, has kept me going, so it’s lovely to be able to give something back in the form of these shows.”

Listeners will be able to hear the next episode of Limited Edition on BBC Sounds after each new episode airs on 6 Music.

Murphy has presented programmes on 6 Music since 2013, including The Sound of Cinema, Cillian Murphy’s Music Mixtape and a 2018 Christmas special.

Last month Murphy’s Peaky Blinders co-star Sam Claflin, who plays Oswald Mosley in the series, gave an update on when production on season six of the show could resume.