Cillian Murphy’s ‘Limited Edition’ radio show to return to BBC 6 Music

Cillian Murphy’s Limited Edition radio show is returning to BBC Radio 6 Music this month.

The actor and musician has hosted two previous instalments of the show, both in the autumns of 2020 and 2021, and kicks off this year’s 10-part series on September 17.

Murphy will broadcast a “nocturnal playlist to end the weekend” from 10pm-12pm on Sundays in which he’ll “share songs from all corners of his record collection and share why they hold a special place in his life”, a press release states.

Advertisement

The Oppenheimer star announced the news during a chat with Nemone (sitting in for Lauren Laverne) on BBC Radio 6 Music earlier today (September 1). You can listen back to the interview here (at 9.05am or 1 hour and 35 minutes into the programme).

Murphy said: “It’s been a while, but I am thrilled to be back playing tunes on 6 Music, my favourite radio station in the world… the show will be a sound collage of new, old and limited edition tunes for your discerning ears… can’t wait.”

Artists whose records were featured across the previous two series include Bicep, Big Thief, Carly Simon, David Bowie, Grace Jones, Julia Holter, Laura Marling, Laura Veirs, Madlib, Marvin Gaye, Max Richter, Micah P. Hinson, Nick Cave, Nils Frahm, Nina Simone, Patti Smith, Pixies, PJ Harvey, Prince, The Stooges, Thin Lizzy, Thom Yorke and Wu-Lu.

Additionally, BBC Radio 6 Music has confirmed the following changes to its schedule.

From Saturday, September 16, Don Letts will move his Culture Clash Radio show to Saturday nights (9pm-11pm) from his current Sunday 10pm-12am slot. Letts’ show will in part replace The Blessed Madonna‘s Saturday (9pm-12am) shows after she made the “gutting decision” to ease up her work schedule amid heavy touring and recording.

Advertisement

SHERELLE will present a new show from 11pm-1am on Saturdays.

Meanwhile, Murphy opened up recently about why he didn’t pursue a career in music.

The actor, who is also known for his longstanding role as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, explained in an interview with NME why he didn’t think he was “good enough”.