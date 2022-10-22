Circa Survive confirm “indefinite hiatus”, announce ‘Two Dreams’ vinyl

After months of rumours, Circa Survive have confirmed to fans that they’re no longer an active band.

Murmurs of their dissolution gathered steam earlier this year, when a statement issued to supporters of their Patreon revealed that Circa Survive had “no future regular posts or updates planned” for the platform. Fans grew particularly suspicious over the wording used in the statement – in apologising to their financial backers for their “lack of communication [and] clarity”, the band revealed that they “have had [their] own struggles with communication [and] clarity that have made definitive group statements and decisions a major challenge”.

The band said at the time that their Patreon would go on to “primarily function as an archive”, noting that one reason a fan may continue to fund it would be “to support us in our transition to find stability outside of the band”. They continued: “For the last 18 years Circa has been the center of our lives as well as our full time jobs & primary source of incomes. Transitioning out of this with zero notice has been challenging logistically and emotionally to say the least…”

Circa Survive themselves largely remained silent on the breakup rumours, though frontman Anthony Green did tell hosts of the Brooklyn Vegan podcast that the band were “taking a little break”. Over on Twitter, Green responded to a fan asking if the band were “done” with a simple declaration: “No.”

Rumours about the band’s status have persisted, though, leading them to make an official statement earlier this week. In it, they confirmed that Circa Survive have in fact reached a point of inactivity, where they plan to remain for the foreseeable future. They wrote: “Many of you have asked where things stand with us and to be totally transparent, our future is currently uncertain. For the time being, we’re considering Circa on an indefinite hiatus.

“We want to thank you all for your love and support, especially over the last few years which were the hardest we have ever had to endure. Extra special thanks to the Creatures.”

As promised in their post, the news was followed with the announcement of a deluxe vinyl and CD release for their recent ‘Two Dreams’ project. It compiles both of their last two EPs – ‘A Dream About Love’ and ‘A Dream About Death’, which arrived last October and this February, respectively – with unique artwork and packaging.

Alongside it came a “session video” for their track ‘Imposter Syndrome’, which the band say is the first in a series they’ll be releasing. Have a look at that below, and find pre-orders for ‘Two Dreams’ here.

Meanwhile, fans of Green’s vocal prowess will be happy to know that he’s remaining active, fronting the newly unveiled post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes. In the band, Green is flanked on guitar by Frank Iero (of My Chemical Romance) and Travis Stever (of Coheed And Cambria). They’re joined by Tim Payne on bass, with his Thursday bandmate Tucker Rule (who also played in Yellowcard for a time) rounding out the fold on drums.

The band’s debut album, ‘Past Lives’, is due out on November 11 via Fantasy Records. The 11-song record was produced by Will Yip (Quicksand, Turnstile, Code Orange), and has thus far been previewed with two singles: ‘Permanent Rebellion’ and ‘2022’.

L.S. Dunes made their live debut at this year’s Riot Fest, and will head to the UK for a stint of four shows in January.