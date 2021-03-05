Circa Waves announce rescheduled UK tour dates for August 2021

Circa Waves have confirmed details of their rescheduled UK tour, which will now take place in the summer.

The band had been hoping to tour last year in support of their most recent album ‘Sad Happy’, which was released in March 2020. They followed that up in May with the surprise EP ‘Sadder, Happier’.

The coronavirus-enforced shutdown of live music initially forced Circa Waves to postpone their touring plans into 2021, but with the rearranged dates – which were set to kick off yesterday (March 4) – impossible to fulfil, the band have now moved the gigs to later this year.

“We’re so unbelievably excited to tell you we will be playing these shows in August,” Circa Waves frontman Kieran Shudall said in a statement about the tour news, which follows the UK government’s announcement last week of its ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown – which could see a total lifting of restrictions by June 21 at the very earliest.

“Imagine the fucking scenes. We can’t wait! See you there.”

You can see the details of Circa Waves’ rescheduled UK tour dates below, and find any remaining tickets here. All original tickets for the gigs remain valid.

August 2021

10 – The Tramshed, Cardiff

11 – O2 Academy, Leicester

13 – Keele University, Keele

14 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

17 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

19 – The Waterfront, Norwich

20 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Back in November, Shudall launched his solo project VEN. “It’s headphone music for introverts,” he explained about VEN in a press release. “An atmospheric world to lose yourself in. A kind of brutally honest look into my thoughts.”