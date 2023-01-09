Circa Waves postpone album launch shows after frontman Kieran Shudall is admitted to hospital

Circa Waves have postponed four of their forthcoming album launch shows after frontman Kieran Shudall was admitted to hospital.

The Liverpool band were due to hit the road for seven intimate gigs kicking off at Kingston, Pryzm this Thursday (January 12).

They also had further dates booked in Bournemouth (13), Brighton (14) and Totnes (15) but all four dates have now been postponed after Shudall was diagnosed with viral pericarditis.

He wrote: “I was recently admitted to hospital with very unpleasant chest pains and was diagnosed with viral pericarditis which is inflammation around the heart. I’m feeling pretty rough but have been given some strong meds (god bless the NHS).

Hi all, absolutely gutted to have to do this. But if you're attending the album release shows this week please could you read the statement above. Many thanks, Kieran x pic.twitter.com/g4jJm6raRV — CIRCA WAVES (@CircaWaves) January 9, 2023

“I currently couldn’t get through a gig even if I wanted to, and believe me I really fucking want to! So with this, I’m sorry to say we are going to rearrange our four album launch show in Kingston, Bournemouth, Brighton and Totnes. We’ll rearrange as soon as ASAP and won’t keep you waiting too long. I’m going to get myself better and be back in action in a weeks time. So sorry to let you down.”

Further dates at The Crescent in York on February 9, The Cavern in Liverpool (10) and Dundee Beat Generator (11) currently look set to go ahead.

Circa Waves’ fifth studio album, ‘Never Going Under‘, is set to be released this Friday (January 13) on Lower Third/PIAS. They recently shared singles ‘Carry You Home’ and ‘Living In The Grey’, from the record.

Speaking about the record previously, Shudall explained: “‘Never Going Under’ speaks to that uniquely modern phenomenon of genuinely not knowing what type of world our kids are going to find themselves in in 30 years.

“Physically, environmentally, politically we are completely in the unknown. That scares us all but ultimately we know we can never give up on the future because how can you?”