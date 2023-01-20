Circa Waves reschedule 2023 UK tour due to illness

Circa Waves have had to push back their 2023 UK tour due to illness.

The band were originally set to hit the road in February, but the dates have had to be moved to June due to frontman Kieran Shudall’s ongoing recovery from viral pericarditis, a type of heart inflammation.

Shudall confirmed the change in a statement posted to Twitter. “I’m afraid to say that my health is still not good and hasn’t improved considerably over the last week. I’ve been in and out of hospital having further checks and have been recommended to rest for another two weeks or risk elongating recovery of my heart,” he wrote.

“It’s not a decision I’ve taken lightly but we have no choice but to re-schedule the UK tour to June. I’m so sorry about this. We appreciate some of you would have already made travel arrangements and how much effort you make to come to our shows and hope you understand the predicament where health must come first.

“I promise we will put on the show of our lives for you in June and thank you so much for your support and kind words, it means so much.”

All tickets remain valid for the new dates, which you can check out below. You can buy your tickets here.

The new dates for the tour are as follows:

JUNE

8 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

9 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

10 – Noittingham, Rock City

12 – Oxford, O2 Academy

13 – Bristol, O2 Academy

15 – Newcastle, NX

16 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

17 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

19 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

20 – Aberdeen, Music Hall

The Liverpool indie band previously postponed their album launch shows earlier this month when Shudall was initially admitted to hospital with viral pericarditis.

Circa Waves released their fifth studio album ‘Never Going Under’ last week.