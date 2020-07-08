Circa Waves share rescheduled UK tour dates for spring 2021

Circa Waves have rescheduled their upcoming UK tour for 2021.

The dates, which come on the back of the band’s recent album ‘Sad Happy’, will now take place next spring.

“We will play these shows if it’s the last thing we do!!!” the band wrote in a statement announcing the new dates. “We have been told we have to move the gigs to March. We are really disappointed that we can’t play for you this year but safety is obviously the most important thing.

“It’s mad to release an album in March and not get to play the songs till a whole year later, but just think how much it’s gunna fuckin go off. Hold onto your tickets. These will undoubtedly be the most ridiculous Circa Waves shows ever. I for one can’t fucking wait!!!”

View Circa Waves’ rescheduled 2021 UK tour dates below.

March 2021

4th – Glasgow, O2 Academy

6th – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

9th – Leicester, O2 Academy

10th – London, Brixton Academy

12th – Stoke, Keele University

13th – Norwich, Waterfront

14th – Cardiff, Tramshed

Circa Waves released new double album ‘Sad Happy’ back in March. In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Ella Kemp wrote: “‘Sad Happy’ achieves its goal of communicating a messy, divided and confusing climate inhabited by torn-apart people always looking back to the past while being carried mercilessly into the future.

“It’s a contemplative, conflicted look at modern life and feels relevant in a breathless, always-on society.”