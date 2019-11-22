Circle Jerks reform for 40th anniversary of ‘Group Sex’

And will celebrate with a headline set at next year's Punk Rock Bowling festival

Circle Jerks will reunite to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their classic debut album, ‘Group Sex’.

The hardcore punks, who have disbanded and reformed many times over their career, will also mark the occasion with a headline performance at Last Vegas’ Punk Rock Bowling festival in 2020.

No official statement has been released by the band except for writing on Facebook today (November 22) beside an image of the festival poster: “And also available for birthday parties, bar mitzvahs, and divorces! Call (213) 659-3756. Best time to call is Friday & Saturday afternoons.”

It’s not clear if the band will continue beyond the festival, which they headline alongside Madness and Cock Sparrer. NME has contacted the band’s representatives for comment.

The gig will be the band’s first in more than a decade and will feature classic members Keith Morris, Greg Hetson, and Zander Schloss (via Consequence of Sound).

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the group are also planning a reissue of ‘Group Sex’ (1980) for 2020.

Also on the line-up for the next instalment of Punk Rock Bowling is The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Adicts, Propaghandi, Stiff Little Fingers, Anti-Flag, Municipal Waste, The Lawrence Arms, Ho9909, and many more.

The 22nd year of the festival, which combines the recreation of bowling and punk-rock performances, takes place May 23-25, 2020 in downtown Las Vegas.

Tickets for Punk Rock Bowling are available to purchase here.