Ciroc respond to rumours of replacing Diddy with 50 Cent as brand ambassador

Diddy has not been replaced as the face of Ciroc despite reports earlier this week claiming 50 Cent would take his role.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs – who has been in headlines recently after his home was raided last week amidst a sex trafficking investigation – parted ways from Ciroc and its parent company Diageo back in January after working together for over 10 years. The move came after the rap mogul raised concerns of racial discrimination and subsequently filed a lawsuit claiming mishandling of the liquor brands. He had a 50 per cent stake in Diageo’s DeLéon tequila brand and helped promote the popular vodka brand.

Rumours started circulating this week alleging that 50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – was offered $100million to be a new brand ambassador for Ciroc. TMZ claimed that there were even reports that Jackson was originally approached to work with the brand in 2007, but the anonymous source said Diddy swooped in and “stole the deal.”

To set the record straight, sources connected to the alcohol brand told TMZ that there were no plans to make 50 the brand’s new face. Yesterday (April 3), Jackson also shared a screenshot of a MediaTakeOut article about the now-debunked deal on his Instagram feed.

The news was unlikely since Jackson launched his own alcohol company called Sire Spirits in 2017, which makes Le Chemin du Roi Champagne and his award-winning Branson Cognac.

In November 2023, singer and former Bad Boy signee Cassie filed a lawsuit that accused Diddy of rape and physical abuse during their 11-year-long relationship. The case was later settled out of court.

Diddy was also accused of sexual abuse by Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, a producer on Diddy’s most recent record ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’. Jones said Combs had sexually assaulted him, had parties where sex workers and underage girls were present, and coerced him to sleep with prostitutes. Diddy replied, saying Jones’ claims were “pure fiction.”

A week after Ventura’s lawsuit, two new allegations by two different women also came out with one claiming that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her and the other alleging that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping the plaintiff and her friend in 1990 or 1991 – with Diddy allegedly turning violent days later.

Diddy has denied allegations against him last December, saying: “I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” That same month, he was also accused of the “gang rape” of a 17-year-old girl, which he denies.

Last month, the rap mogul’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by Homeland Security in regards to a sex-trafficking investigation. The agency is looking into allegations that Combs had been drugging young women in multiple states. Diddy was not present at either residence.

Misa Hylton – the mother of Diddy’s sons Justin and Christian Combs – has since shared CCTV of the house raids, showing the “overzealous and overtly militarised force” that was used against them. She added that such an act was “deplorable”.

In the same month, 50 Cent revealed he is working on a docu-series about Diddy’s sexual allegations called Diddy Do It? He is yet to share a release date for the project.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.