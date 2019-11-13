Citadel Festival cancelled after “five incredible years”

This year's event saw Catfish & The Bottlemen, Rag N' Bone Man and Friendly Fires perform

Citadel Festival has closed the doors on its annual bash after five years of putting on the festival in London.

Organisers posted a statement on Twitter tonight (November 13) confirming that the Gunnersbury-based one-day event is no more.

They wrote: “After five incredible years of Citadel, the time has come for the sun to set on the ultimate summer Sunday. We want to say a massive thank you to every single one of you who has ever attended the festival, and to every artist, performer, speaker and volunteer who we have worked with to create some truly unforgettable moments. See you in another universe. The Citadel team.”

This year’s event saw Catfish & The Bottlemen, Rag N’ Bone Man and Friendly Fires perform, as well as Bear’s Den, Matt Corby, DMA’s, Honeyblood, Dream Wife, The Coronas, and Fontaines DC.

During the bash, Dream Wife singer Rakel Mjoll criticised organisers for their lack of womxn performers.

She wrote: “We had one hell of a good time – what a crowd & the whole festival staff were amazing & so welcoming…but walking into the backstage when we arrived and literally not seeing one womxn in site (spotted a few later) and then looking at the line up to see who’s playing…think I counted 5 music acts that had a womxn artist in them out of 25 acts. None as headliners. That’s like 20% of the line up that includes a womxn as a member.”

Mjoll continued: “This baffles me. Everyone loses. Representation is important. It’s 2019. It’s just weird.”

The event first started in 2015 and featured the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club and Ben Howard. In later years, Foals and Tame Impala also headlined the event.