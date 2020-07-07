City Girls and Doja Cat head to the office in new ‘Pussy Talk’ video

Doja Cat and City Girls have collaborated on new song ‘Pussy Talk’ – watch its new video below.

The track appears on duo City Girls’ recent album ‘City On Lock’.

In the new video, the trio heading to the office before turning into cats in the jungle. Watch it below.

Doja Cat has also shared a solo version of ‘Pussy Talk’, which you can hear below.

Doja Cat has been sharing a handful of new material during lockdown. Last month, she shared new freestyle ‘Unisex Freestyle’, her first new music since she faced backlash after allegations of racism were made against her.

“I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously,” she wrote in response to the allegations.

“I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everyone moving forward. Thank you.”

The rapper then faced claims that she “hangs out with white supremacists”. “I just realised how stupid that narrative is,” she responded. “I just realised that. The verbal harassment, the physical harassment that I could go through being in a crowd of white supremacists who you think I’m so good friends with, fucking ridiculous.

She added: “My friends aren’t racist in chat rooms, my friends on TinyChat are not fucking white supremacists. They love me, I love them, they’re loving and that’s it. You won’t find anything on them because you’re fucking stupid.”