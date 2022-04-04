City Girls recruit Fivio Foreign for new song ‘Top Notch’

City Girls have teamed up with Fivio Foreign for their first single of the year, ‘Top Notch’.

The new cut sees Yung Miami and JT rapping over trappy production courtesy of AXL Beats. It’s full of the duo’s typical bravado, with lines like “I just got my hair did to shit on hoes like it’s a hobby / Every bitch that hate on me got an ugly face and a botched body” from JT.

Fivio’s verse echoes the sentiments, rapping: “Go to the hood and the topic is me / When I was down, I was broke but I told ’em I knew I’d be rich by the top of the week.”

Advertisement

‘Top Notch’ arrives alongside a Ben Marc-directed video that sees City Girls and Fivio partying in the streets of New York. Watch that below – it comes with a photosensitivity warning for flashing imagery.

‘Top Notch’ follows on from City Girls’ two 2021 singles – the viral hit ‘Twerkulator’ along with ‘Scared’, which was recorded for Halle Berry’s Netflix film Bruised. Last year also saw Yung Miami release her debut solo single, ‘Rap Freaks’. The duo’s last studio album was 2020’s ‘City On Lock’.

Fivio Foreign, meanwhile, is gearing up to release his debut studio album ‘B.I.B.L.E’ this Friday (April 8). In February, the rapper teamed up with Kanye West and Alicia Keys on the collaborative single ‘City Of Gods’, with all three appearing in an accompanying music video shortly after its release.

The same month, Fivio met with New York City mayor Eric Adams after he commented that drill music was “contributing to the violence we are seeing all over this country” and calling for drill music videos to be pulled from the internet. He also appeared at West’s ‘Donda Experience’ event in Miami, performing ‘Off The Grid’ with Ye.