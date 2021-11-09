City of Houston names the eight people who died in the Astroworld tragedy

The city of Houston has named the eight people who died in the “mass casualty” crowd crush that took place at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld festival last week.

The eight people, ranging in age from 14 to 27, died as a result of a crowd crush that occurred during Scott’s headlining set at the Houston festival on November 5 that also left hundreds injured.

The names of the victims are as follows: Axel Acosta Avila, Mirza Baig, Madison Dubiski, John Hilgert, Jacob Jurinke, Franco Patino, Rodolfo Peña and Brianna Rodriguez.

A statement was posted on the City of Houston Twitter account, reading, “The City of Houston extends heartfelt condolences to the families affected by Friday’s #ASTROWORLDFest tragedy.

“These lives were taken far too soon. Please join us in lifting their families in prayer.”

Some of those who attended the event at Houston’s NRG Park returned to the site to pay their respects to those who lost their lives. Attendees have also shared various accounts of what happened, including videos of people asking security and other crew to help only for them to be seemingly ignored.

Live Nation, who promoted the event, have announced that they’ll be developing a fund to pay the medical fees of those who were injured as a result of the crush, as well as other ways to support the families of the victims.

Scott, who has addressed the tragedy in a brief statement on Twitter and a longer video on Instagram, also shared that he will cover funeral costs for all victims, as well as offering free therapy sessions to those who were at the event. He will also refund tickets for all attendees.

Earlier today (November 9), Drake, who appeared on stage to perform with Scott, released a statement of his own, saying, “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.”

Kanye West dedicated his latest Sunday Service to the victims, while Roddy Ricch, who played the event earlier that day, said that he will donate his performance fee to the victims’ families.

A growing number of lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Drake, Live Nation and other parties involved, with one attendee claiming that the incident was a result of “a motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers’ health and safety”.

Attorney Alex Hillard told Rolling Stone that his firm was close to filing complaints for “10 to 15” plaintiffs against Live Nation, and believed they would represent “hundreds, if not thousands” of other attendees by the end of the week.