CIX announce North American leg of 2024 ‘0 or 1’ tour

South Korean boyband CIX have announced the North American leg of their 2024 ‘0 or 1’ tour, featuring concerts in Chicago, New York and more.

Tour organiser Studio PAV announced the North American leg of the 2024 ‘0 or 1’ tour at 12 midnight KST today (February 26). CIX’s upcoming trek will feature concerts across eight cities in May 2024.

The K-pop idols will kick off their tour with a two-date concert at the Mastercard Hall in Seoul, South Korea on April 6 and 7. Thereafter, the group will head to Chicago, Illinois on May 10 to kick-start their North American tour.

Advertisement

Aside from Chicago, CIX will play four other concerts on in the US, including in New York, Atlanta, Dallas and more. Between those shows, the boyband will also hold concerts in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Ticketing information for the North American leg of CIX’s 2024 ‘0 or 1’ tour has yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for CIX’s 2024 ‘0 or 1’ tour are:

APRIL 2024

06: Seoul, South Korea, Mastercard Hall

07: Seoul, South Korea, Mastercard Hall

MAY 2024

10: Chicago, Illinois, Copernicus Center

12: New York, New York, United Palace

14: Montreal, Quebec, L’Olympia

17: San Juan, Puerto Rico, Teatro Inter Bayamon

19: Atlanta, Georgia, Variety Playhouse

21: Dallas, Texas, South Side Music Hall

24: Mexico City, Mexico, Auditorio BB

26: Los Angeles, California, Novo

#FIX get ready, because @CIX_Official is Here For you! That’s right, the boys will come to 8 cities in 🇺🇸🇨🇦 North America, 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico and 🇲🇽 Mexico for their 💢 CIX 3rd CONCERT <0 or 1> IN NORTH AMERICA 💢 Tickets will go on sale very soon – please stay tuned! #CIX #FIX… pic.twitter.com/zT0SxIq6u1 — Studio PAV (@studio_pav) February 25, 2024

Advertisement

CIX’s upcoming 2024 ‘0 or 1’ tour in an support of their January 2024 single album of the same name. The project was led by the single ‘Lovers or Enemies’, and also featured the B-side track ‘My Name Is Shadow’.