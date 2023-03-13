CIX cancel Mexico stop of ‘Save Me, Kill Me’ world tour

K-pop boyband CIX have cancelled the Mexico show of their ongoing ‘Save Me, Kill Me’ world tour.

Yesterday (March 12), tour promoter MyMusicTaste announced the cancellation of the Monterrey, Mexico stop of the K-pop boyband’s North American tour on its official Twitter account.

MyMusicTaste said that the cancellation is due to “organisers’ internal issues”, and said that the decision came after “further internal discussion”.

“We truly apologize for the sudden notice in regard to this matter and appreciate your understanding in relation to this cancellation,” it added.

MyMusicTaste also noted that those who purchased tickets for the show should contact their “respecting ticketing vendor[s] for further assistance” on a refund.

The CIX 2nd WORLD TOUR <Save me, Kill me> IN MEXICO has been canceled.

Please read the below notice for more information. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/2VWCL4r4FH — MyMusicTaste (@_mymusictaste) March 12, 2023

The Monterrey, Mexico stop was supposed to be the final stop on the North American leg of CIX’s ‘Save Me, Kill Me’ world tour. The boyband recently played shows in New York, New York and Reading, Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Tomorrow (March 14), CIX will play The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Washington D.C. The boyband also have shows planned for Texas, California and more over the next month. Tickets for CIX’s ‘Save Me, Kill Me’ world tour are available through Ticketmaster.

CIX last released new music in August 2022 with their fifth mini-album ‘OK episode 1: OK Not’. The project is the follow-up to their 2021 debut studio album ‘OK Prologue: Be OK’, which kicked off their ongoing ‘OK’ series.

