CIX explore the world in brand-new music video for ‘WAVE’

South Korean boyband CIX have returned with their energetic new single ‘WAVE’.

On August 17, the five-member act dropped a vibrant music video for the track, which also appears on their first-ever studio album ‘Ok Prologue: Be Ok’.

In the new visual, CIX dream of travel, donning sailor uniforms as they brave through a storm to view the northern lights. In several scenes, the members huddle around a map, tracing their route with a toy boat as they “explore” the world. CIX also show off their youthful energy in the song’s choreography, shot on a sandy tropical-themed set.

“Go beyond the wave / The pace of our own / Against the rough fate / The flow to resemble each other,” they sing hopefully in the uplifting chorus of ‘WAVE’.

‘Ok Prologue: Be Ok’ marks the boyband’s first comeback in six months since their February EP ‘Hello Chapter Ø: Hello, Strange Dream’. In a four-star review of the project, NME’s Rhian Daly described the record as “proof that this boyband on the rise won’t be tumbling back down to Earth any time soon”.

The 10-track ‘Ok Prologue: Be Ok’ also marks their first full-length release, and includes b-sides such as ‘Bad Dream’ and ‘Off My Mind’. It is also CIX’s first album following the conclusion of their previous HELLO project.

