CIX release futuristic music video for new single ‘Lovers or Enemies’

K-pop boyband CIX have released their first ever single album ‘0 or 1’, featuring title track ‘Lovers or Enemies’.

The single album, alongside the video treatment for ‘Lovers to Enemies’, dropped today (January 24) at 6pm KST, portraying the five members of CIX in some sort of cybernetic universe as they struggle to figure out where they stand with the girl of their dreams.

“Now, either embrace me / Or become my enemy / It has to be one of the two / It can’t get simpler, right?” CIX belt on the chorus. Apart from ‘Lovers to Enemies’, ‘0 or 1’ only includes one other track, titled ‘My Name Is Shadow’.

‘0 or 1’ marks CIX’s first music of 2024. Comprising BX, Seunghun, Yonghee, Bae Jin-young and Hyunsuk, the boyband’s last release was the May 2023 mini-album ‘OK Episode 2: I’m OK’, which featured title track ‘Save Me, Kill Me’.

That project was also the second and final part of a series of mini-albums, with the first being ‘OK Episode 1: OK Not’ in August 2022, which saw the five-member group exploring themes of pain, desire, patience and emptiness when one is in love.

Early last year, CIX also embarked on a world tour in support of ‘Save Me, Kill Me’, which saw them touring cities in the UK, the US and Europe. However, the band’s final stop in Mexico was cancelled just a week ahead of its scheduled date due to “internal issues” with the organisers.

