CIX announce UK, Europe and US dates for second world tour ‘Save Me, Kill Me’

K-pop boyband CIX have announced the cities and dates for their upcoming second world tour ‘Save Me, Kill Me’, which will head to the UK, Europe and the US.

Earlier today (November 15), both C9 Entertainment group and concert tour operator MyMusicTaste took to social media to reveal the cities and dates on this leg of CIX’s tour.

CIX will see off 2022 and kick off their upcoming second world tour in Seoul before heading to cities in the UK, Europe and US next year. The promotional poster also hints that more dates and cities will be added.

The dates for CIX’s ‘Save Me, Kill Me’ world tour are:

DECEMBER 2022

Friday 30 – Saturday 31 – Seoul, South Korea, Bluesquare Mastercard Hall

JANUARY 2023

Sunday 15 – Warsaw, Poland

Wednesday 18 – Tilburg, The Netherlands

Friday 20 – London, England

Sunday 22 – Paris, France

Thursday 26 – Cologne, Germany

Sunday 29 – Berlin, Germany

MARCH 2023

Friday 10 – New York, New York

Sunday 12 – Reading, Pennsylvania

Tuesday 14 – Washington, Washington D.C

Thursday 16 – Chicago, Illinois

Saturday 18 – Houston, Texas

Monday 20 – Fort Worth, Texas

Wednesday 22 – Tempe, Arizona

Friday 24 – Los Angeles, California

Sunday 26 – Oakland, California

Ticket details and venues for the UK, Europe and US dates have yet to be revealed at the time of publication and are expected to be announced in coming weeks.

Notably, this second world tour marks CIX’s return to North America in less than a year since their first US concert tour ‘REBEL’ earlier in April and May. Those dates also marked their first-ever overseas performances since their debut in 2019.

CIX made a comeback in August with their fifth mini-album ‘OK episode 1: OK Not’. The record, led by single ‘458’, saw the five-member group exploring themes of pain, desire, patience and emptiness when one is in love.

In an interview with NME at a Los Angeles show earlier this year, CIX revealed their approach to forging their sound. “The stories that are expressed through our music can be different and new, sometimes stimulating. I think that’s what we and our fans find so special and unique about CIX,” member Hyunsuk said.