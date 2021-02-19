CJ has dropped his debut EP ‘Loyalty Over Royalty’ – you can listen to the release below.

The Staten Island, New York rapper broke through last year with his single ‘Whoopty’, which peaked at #3 in the UK singles chart and #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. The track has already exceeded half a billion combined streams across the major streaming platforms.

‘Loyalty Over Royalty’ has been released today (February 19) via CJ Music Group / Warner Records. The eight-track EP includes ‘Whoopty’ and CJ’s follow-up single ‘BOP’, which came out late last month.

Advertisement

The release also features French Montana, who guests on the song ‘I’m Lit’. Montana also executively produced the EP.

You can listen to CJ’s ‘Loyalty Over Royalty’ below via Spotify:

Speaking to NME recently, CJ explained why he always felt that ‘Whoopty’ would be a huge hit.

“It was just like the energy of the song. I was super hyped from the jump. And I just knew it was going to do something,” he recalled. “Everybody that was at the studio [during the recording] felt the same way.

“I kinda knew it would get some attention. I hoped it would go viral a bit but to be honest, I never realised how big it would get and blow up the way it did. I just put it out to have some new music out there. It just took off.”

Advertisement

CJ also spoke about his delight at discovering that Cardi B had rapped along to ‘Whoopty’ during an Instagram post back in November.

“It was crazy. I was actually at an event and everybody was tagging me in her videos,” he recalled to NME. “I was confused about what the hell was going on. So when I finally clicked on it and saw, I was like: ‘Woah, that’s major.’ For her to even give me that co-sign is amazing, it’s a great feeling.

“She’s reached out basically just embracing me and saying: ‘This song is crazy, keep doing what you gotta do’. We spoke like that briefly. But I’d definitely like to work with her in the future, she’s a super dope artist.”