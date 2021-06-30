Nick Grimshaw has announced he is leaving BBC Radio 1 after 14 years.

The DJ and presenter joined the station back in 2007, going on to take over from Chris Moyles on the Breakfast Show in 2012. He stepped down from that slot in 2018, when he swapped Greg James for his drivetime programme.

Today (June 30) it was confirmed Grimshaw will leave Radio 1 in September, with Vick Hope and Jordan North taking over the 3:30pm-6pm show Mondays-Thursdays. “It’s been so much fun – thank you for everything, @Grimmers,” an official post reads.

Taking to his personal Instagram account, Grimshaw opened up about his decision to step down while sharing a series of photos from his time at the station. “I have truly had the time of my life – my childhood dream of working here was everything i’d imagined and somehow even more,” he wrote.

“But I’ve done all the things I set out to do, from Sunday nights with Annie [Mac], to Weekend Breakfast, the 10pm Evening Show breaking new bands, to the wild ride of The Breakfast Show and now Drive….so at the grand old age of 36 I’ve decided that it’s time to move on.”

He continued: “Radio 1 has been a HUGE chunk of my life, one that i am massively proud of and grateful for, I have had the time of my life. I want to thank you, the R1 listeners for joining me on this journey.”

Going on to thank listeners “for being a massive part of my life”, Grimshaw added: “I grew up wanting to connect with people, to feel accepted and you accepted me as part of your daily life and for that I will be eternally grateful. Thank you for providing endless hilarity, passion and an unquenchable eagerness to ‘avvvvv it!”

He described his 14-year stint at Radio 1 as a “lifelong dream come true”. “Thank you to my Dad for taking me to see my dream in real life and my family for endlessly encouraging me to make it happen,” Grimshaw said.

Back in 2019, NME hailed Grimshaw’s new drivetime slot: “Now edged slightly out of the limelight, in the dimmed winter light of weeknight afternoons in January, he’s returned to his roots.

“Even his music has improved: Slowthai’s punk anthem ‘Doorman’ was recently his Tune of The Week and, as I write, he’s spinning Minnesota rapper Lizzo’s bleeding edge banger ‘Juice’.”