CL builds up anticipation in teaser for upcoming single ‘Spicy’

CL, formerly of the girl group 2NE1, has dropped an exciting new teaser for her upcoming single.

At midnight KST on August 19, the soloist shared a video titled ‘CL – SPICY – ENERGY, POWER, CHEMISTRY’ to her official YouTube channel. In the clip, the K-pop superstar is seen with her back turned to the camera, alongside a team of backup dancers as a powerful instrumental builds up in the background.

But just as the music seems to reach a drop, the clip goes silent and the single’s release date flashes on screen. According to it, ‘Spicy’ will be released next Tuesday (August 24) at 6pm KST.

Last week, CL shared a trailer and roadmap for her hotly-anticipated studio album ‘ALPHA’. According to the schedule, the singer will follow ‘Spicy’ with an as-yet unnamed single in September, ahead of the full album release in October.

‘ALPHA’ will be CL’s debut full-length album, following her 2019 comeback project ‘In The Name Of Love‘. The record was originally slated for release in November 2020 but was delayed to make room for further improvements.

Last month, 88rising announced that CL would be leading the line-up of its upcoming 2021 Head In The Clouds Festival alongside NIKI, Rich Brian, and Joji. Set to take place on November 6 and 7 in Pasadena, California at Brookside at The Rose Bowl, Head In The Clouds also features a number of South Korean artists on the bill.

Apart from CL, Day6’s Jae (otherwise known as eaJ), Seori, DPR Ian, and DPR Live will also take the stage at the upcoming festival. Additionally, there will also be a showcase by Korean label Feel Ghood Music, featuring artists Tiger JK, Yoonmirae, Bizzy and BIBI.