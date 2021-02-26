CL marks her 30th birthday with new song, ‘Wish You Were Here’

CL has released a brand-new song dedicated to her late mother titled ‘Wish You Were Here’.

The song, which was released today (February 26) on the K-pop star’s 30th birthday, was co-penned by CL with MNEK, Asia Whiteacre, Gary Hill and others. In an Instagram post, the K-pop star said she wrote ‘Wish You Were Here’ for her mother and her family. She also dedicated it to “anyone else who misses a loved one”.

“Cuz it’s been 6 months since I last saw you but I hope you’re okay / Can’t believe you went from mother to angel in the space of a day,” she reminiscences on the laid-back track. The song dropped alongside a music video featuring home video footage and photographs of CL growing up.

Check it out here:

Earlier this month, CL’s agency Team Very Cherry released a statement about the singer’s mother who passed away after suffering a heart attack on January 23, Soompi reported. CL’s mother had been residing abroad at the time.

CL later confirmed the news on February 17 with a heartfelt post on social media dedicated to her mother. “Thank you for giving me light, during one of the most difficult times of my life, with all of your kind words and the outpour of love,” she wrote.

“My mother, the most brave, selfless and giving person I know, will continue to live on through me with everything she has taught me.” See the post below:

CL debuted as part of the YG Entertainment girl group 2NE1 in 2009. She ended her contract with the company in 2019 to pursue a solo career, releasing the six-track project ‘In The Name Of Love’. Last year, she returned with the two-song digital release ‘+HWA+’ and ‘+5 STAR+’, and later featured on Epik High’s comeback album ‘Epik High Is Here (Part 1)’.

In a recent interview with Billboard, CL confirmed that her highly anticipated solo debut album ‘+ALPHA+’ will arrive in early 2021. The record was initially planned to drop late last year but was postponed.