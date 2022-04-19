CL opens up about why she wanted to reunite 2NE1 at Coachella

2NE1 leader and K-pop idol CL has taken to Instagram to share her thoughts on the girl group’s recent surprise reunion at Coachella 2022.

On April 16 this past weekend, the K-pop star took to the stage of Coachella as part of Asian-American label 88rising’s ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ showcase. During her performance, CL surprised the audience by welcoming her 2NE1 bandmates Dara, Park Bom and Minzy onstage to perform the quartet’s hit 2009 track ‘I Am The Best’.

Following the group’s reunion, their first performance together in over six years, CL took to social media to share more about the reunion. “I am greatful [sic] and blessed to be alive with pleasure,” she wrote in English, before typing a heartfelt message in Korean.

“After I was invited to Coachella, the reason I really wanted to invite my members here was because I wanted to get together through my strength and our strength, before it was too late,” she shared, as translated by Soompi.

“Through this performance, we wanted to greet all the people who have protected and been with us all this time, and say thank you to those who have loved and spent time with 2NE1 for the past 13 years.”

“Through this moment today, I hope those emotions you felt through us in the past are revived again,” said CL, who went on to talk about how meaningful the performance had been to her, before thanking her bandmates once again.

Following her Instagram statement, CL also teased what appears to be an upcoming behind-the-scenes looks at 2NE1’s reunion at Coachella.

The clip will be available on April 22 at 1pm KST, seemingly through CL’s official YouTube channel.

YG Entertainment had reportedly called it quits with 2NE1 after the company was unable to “control” a particular member. YouTuber and former entertainment reporter Lee Jin-ho had alleged that following Minzy’s then-departure from the group and label, the three remaining members of 2NE1 had planned to move forward as a trio with a new album.

However, these plans were eventually scrapped. Although the trio’s comeback track and album recording were allegedly completed, Lee said that insiders claimed YG Entertainment dropped the project because it “had a difficult time controlling one member” at the time.