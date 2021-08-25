CL makes a powerful return with music video for ‘Spicy’

South Korean rapper CL has made her highly anticipated return with her brand-new single ‘Spicy’.

The musician dropped the single along with its accompanying video treatment in the early hours of August 24, as a pre-release track for her upcoming ‘ALPHA’ album.

The visual features various clips of the former 2NE1 member standing atop a giant golden statue, as well as of the song’s powerful choreography. A mantra also can be heard throughout the track: “Energy, power, chemistry”.

Advertisement

“She got the sauce / And it’s spicy / You looking at the most fly Asians,” CL chants in the song’s chorus.

The rapper had shared a roadmap and trailer for the upcoming release of ‘ALPHA’ earlier this month. According to the schedule, the singer will follow ‘Spicy’ with an as-yet-unnamed single slated for release in September, before the album’s full release in October.

‘ALPHA’ will be CL’s debut solo full-length album, following her 2019 comeback project ‘In The Name Of Love‘. The record was originally slated for release in November 2020 but was later revealed to have been delayed to make room for further improvements.

Last month, 88rising announced that CL would be leading the line-up of its upcoming 2021 Head In The Clouds Festival alongside NIKI, Rich Brian and Joji. Set to take place on November 6 and 7 in Pasadena, California at Brookside at The Rose Bowl, Head In The Clouds also features a number of South Korean artists on the bill.

Advertisement

Apart from CL, Day6’s Jae (otherwise known as eaJ), Seori, DPR IAN and DPR Live will also take the stage at the upcoming festival. Additionally, there will also be a showcase by Korean label Feel Ghood Music, featuring artists Tiger JK, Yoonmirae, Bizzy and BIBI.