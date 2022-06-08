Clairo and Holly Humberstone pull out of Primavera Sound, Mura Masa among replacements

More artists including Clairo and Holly Humberstone have had to pull out of this year’s Primavera Sound, with new names added to the line-up.

Primavera Sound is being held across two weekends in Barcelona this year, with a number of acts having to pull out due to COVID-related issues.

Last week, The Strokes announced they were unable to perform at the festival’s first weekend due to a band member testing positive (Tame Impala then paid tribute at the festival with a ‘Last Nite’ cover), but are still set to appear for weekend two on Friday night (June 10) as it stands.

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers have also pulled out of weekend two, with the festival now formally announcing that cancellation, along with Clairo, Holly Humberstone and Tainy.

Replacing them will be Mura Masa, Chet Faker, Hurray For The Riff Raff and Ferran Palau, the festival announced.

See the fully updated line-up for the festival’s second weekend below.

Another act playing weekend two at Primavera Sound is Run The Jewels, who had to cancel a gig in Birmingham last night (June 7) due to El-P contracting laryngitis. It’s not clear yet whether he will recover in time to perform in Barcelona.

After the opening day of the festival’s first weekend (June 2), Primavera apologised for “problems” amid a number of complaints from attendees about large queues for bars, lack of access to water despite high temperatures, and overcrowded stages.

Attendees took to social media to raise complaints, with one fan saying: “I’ve been going to Primavera almost yearly for over a decade and last night was the worst I’ve ever seen it in terms of organisation. Insane queues for everything, overcrowding, hard to get to some stages and actually see bands, atrocious access to water. Total shitshow.”

As the festival began its second day, Primavera released a statement on social media. It said: “Today marks the second day of Primavera Sound. We are aware of the problems in the bar services yesterday and we apologise for them. We are working tirelessly to solve them so that we can all enjoy the coming days as we deserve. See you this afternoon.”

Headliners on weekend two include Dua Lipa, Lorde and Megan Thee Stallion.