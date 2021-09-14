Clairo announces 2022 UK and European tour

Clairo has announced details of her UK and European tour which will take place early next year.

The US artist will play in support of her July album ‘Sling’, which was the follow-up to her 2019 debut album ‘Immunity’.

The eight-date tour includes five gigs in the UK, beginning in Bristol on January 10 at the O2 Academy. The run will also take in dates in Birmingham (January 15), Manchester (January 16), Glasgow (January 21) and London (January 23).

Clairo will also perform in Dublin, Amsterdam and Paris on the tour, with Jonah Yano set to provide support on all of the dates.

You can see details of Clairo’s 2022 UK and European tour below.

January 2022

10 – O2 Academy, Bristol

12 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

13 – Le Trianon, Paris, France

15 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

16 – Academy, Manchester

18 – Olympia, Dublin

21 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

23 – O2 Academy, London

So excited to have @jonahyano joining us for our Europe tour in January 🦌 Tickets go on sale Friday at 9am local. 🌬 https://t.co/gwAftstNRB pic.twitter.com/zNFNM1AnVK — claire cottrill (@clairo) September 14, 2021

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on Friday (September 17) at 10am from here.

Clairo has partnered with SafeTour and Calling All Crows for her 2022 live dates “to provide a safe and harassment-free concert experience”.

A representative from Calling All Crows will join Clairo’s touring team to respond to requests for support through a text helpline and provide “proactive canvassing of each concert, [as well as] messaging and educational support so that attendees can take part in making these shows and their own communities safer”.

“Now that shows are starting to come back into our everyday lives, it’s important to prioritise everyone’s experience to the fullest,” Clairo said about the initiative in a statement.

“Everyone deserves a resource and everyone deserves to enjoy the show in peace. I want the audience to know that there is someone who will listen and believe them at every show.”

A similar initiative will be in place for Clairo’s 2022 North American tour, which will kick off in February and feature Arlo Parks as support.