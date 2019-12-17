Clairo cancels tour meet and greets due to mental health concerns

Clairo has cancelled the remainder of meet and greets on her current tour, citing concerns for her mental wellbeing as the reason.

The 21-year-old US artist, who released her debut album ‘Immunity‘ in August, is currently out on the road in Europe following on from a UK tour earlier this month.

Taking to Twitter earlier this evening (December 17), the singer – real name Claire Cottrill – announced that she would not be meeting fans at upcoming shows. Meet and greet packages were available for purchase in addition to standard concert tickets.

“I’m very sorry to announce that we’re going to cancel the rest of the m&g’s for the remainder of tour,” Clairo’s tweet began.

“It’s really hard for me to be upfront about my depression on here but it’s gotten to a point where I really need to pay closer attention to my thoughts and feelings.” See the tweets below.

and try to finish this year on my feet. nonstop touring for about 2 years has a crazy effect on a person i guess loooool but ❤️ thanks for understanding — claire cottrill (@clairo) December 17, 2019

In a follow-up post, Clairo added that she is “try[ing] to finish this year on [her] feet”. “Nonstop touring for about 2 years has a crazy effect on a person I guess loooool but thanks for understanding,” she concluded.

Clairo performed at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London on December 3. She’s expected to play in Berlin tonight (December 17), before visiting Stockholm and Oslo for her final shows of 2019.

For help and advice on mental health: