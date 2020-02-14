Clairo confirms herself for Glastonbury 2020 – and she’s promised to take her mum

Clairo has confirmed that she’ll be performing at Glastonbury 2020 – and also vowed to take her mum along. Watch our video interview above.

Speaking to us at the NME Awards 2020 after picking up the Best New Act In The World award on Wednesday (February 12), the singer-songwriter revealed her plans to head to Worthy Farm in June. “We are at Glastonbury, I have just found out!,” she told NME.

Has she ever been before?

“No, but I promised my mom that I would take her,” she replied. “We always used to watch the Palladia Channel that would show all of the old Glastonbury performances. I remember watching performances with her and promising that if I ever got to go to Glastonbury that I would take her.”

“My mom is the coolest person in the world. She is basically my best friend.”

Clairo also explained how the NME Award “means the world” to her, especially as she was up against so many other artists that she loves.

“I can’t believe that I won anything,” she said. “There are so many great people in that category, so I was super honoured to be recognised. Sam Fender is amazing, Jade Bird is incredible too, DaBaby, Girl In Red is one of my greatest friends. There are so many people that I listen to all the time. It was crazy.”

And what of the evening’s Icon Award winner, Courtney Love?

“Of course she’s getting that award,” said Clairo. “I remember my mom introduced me to her at the same time she introduced me to Nirvana and everything. It was such a sick moment. I think she’s influenced a lot of people in my generation.”

She added: “There are so many people here that I’m trying to me. I saw Robyn walking and I thought I was going to die or pass out. FKA Twigs is here, that’s incredible.”

