Listen to Clairo’s previously unreleased ‘Everything I Know’ demo

Clairo has shared a new demo of a previously unreleased song titled ‘Everything I Know’ — you can listen to the track below.

Recorded in 2019, the lo-fi demo has now been released as part of a new compilation from Humble Records over on SoundCloud.

“‘Everything I Know’ a demo from earlier last year, is featured on the Humble compilation vol. I,” Clairo explained on Twitter, before adding “muuuch love” to her followers.

You can hear ‘Everything I Know’ in the below compilation at the 08:54 mark (full tracklist below).

00:00 – 02:02 __ Have A Good Season – Joseph

02:02 – 05:04 __ Si Istwa and Dog – F.I.N.E. (Freaked out, Insecure, Neurotic, Emotional)

05:04 – 08:54 __ Opal – Touch and Sweetness

08:54 – 13:23 __ Clairo – Everything I Know

14:37 – 17:12 __ No Fvce – Mystics 86 (Wiki & Willy Freestyle)

17:13 – 20:59 __ Your Old Droog Ft. Mach Hommy – Funeral March Produced by Nephew Hesh

21:00 – 23:30 __ Dan Weston – Misty Blue

23:30 – 26:10 __ Caroline Tennessee – I Want Some Sweet Corn

26:10 – 27:53 __ Lil Peptoman – Shotgun

29:11 – 34:00 __ Brendan Ratzlaff – Book Club

34:00 – 38:16 __ Zane Crowther – Looking Around, Nothing is Real

You can also listen to ‘Everything I Know’ in the below YouTube video.

The release of the ‘Everything I Know’ demo follows the February arrival of another new track, ‘ ‘february 15, 2020 london, uk (demo)’.

Last month, Clairo held an online art class on Instagram Live as part of Charli XCX‘s programme of social media-hosted events. The star-studded Lives were arranged by the singer in response to the enforced lockdown that’s been imposed across much of the world following the coronavirus outbreak.