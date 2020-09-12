Clairo to perform two new songs on Appleville charity livestream tonight

Clairo will perform some brand new material on the Appleville charity livestream tonight (September 12).

The virtual event will also feature appearances from the likes of 100 Gecs, Charli XCX, Kero Kero Bonito, and A.G. Cook.

“I will be performing two NEW songs for Appleville tonight!” Clairo, who is currently working on the follow-up to her 2019 debut album ‘Immunity’, told her Twitter followers.

The livestream begins at 5pm EST (10pm BST) and all proceeds from the ticketed event will go to Mermaids, a UK charity supporting transgender young people and their families, and Black Cultural Archives, the UK’s first national Black heritage centre.

Fans can purchase a golden ticket for Appleville, which will grant them access to a virtual moshpit, bonus tracks uploaded before the event, and audio highlights uploaded afterwards. Tickets and more information can be found on the Appleville website here.

Last week (September 7), Clairo responded to rumours that she is set to feature on Lana Del Rey’s upcoming album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’. “I’m not!!” The singer said in reply to a tweet suggesting she could appear on the record. “But I’m sure it’s going to be great.”

In August, the star shared a cover of Carly Simon’s ‘Nobody Does It Better’ on her Twitter page. Clairo played keys on the lo-fi cover, which only saw her perform a snippet of the 1977 song.

It followed several other covers Clairo has shared in 2020, including versions of Anna Domino’s ‘Everyday, I Don’t’ and Johnny Flynn’s ‘Brown Trout Blues’.