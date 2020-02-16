Clairo releases surprise new track ‘february 15, 2020 london, uk (demo)’

Clairo has posted a new track on her YouTube account today (February 16), provisionally titled ‘february 15, 2020 london, uk (demo)’.

Showcasing Clairo’s typically lo-fi melancholy, the song appears to be a bittersweet rumination on a relationship: “I’m drunk again / I should be embarrassed, but you embrace it / Don’t make me feel nervous.”

The demo’s intimate, fuzzy sound prompted some listeners to compare the track to the artist’s early work, when she first gathered online attention for ‘Pretty Girl’. “this gives me soundcloud clairo vibes,” one fan added in the YouTube comments. Listen to the new track below.

Advertisement

Earlier this week (February 14), Clairo confirmed that she’ll be performing at Glastonbury 2020 – and also vowed to take her mum along.

Speaking to us at the NME Awards 2020 after picking up the Best New Act In The World award on Wednesday (February 12), the singer-songwriter revealed her plans to head to Worthy Farm in June. “We are at Glastonbury, I have just found out!,” she told NME.

“I promised my mom that I would take her,” she continued. “We always used to watch the Palladia Channel that would show all of the old Glastonbury performances. I remember watching performances with her and promising that if I ever got to go to Glastonbury that I would take her.”

“My mom is the coolest person in the world. She is basically my best friend.”

Advertisement

Clairo also explained how the NME Award “means the world” to her, especially as she was up against so many other artists that she loves.

“I can’t believe that I won anything,” she said. “There are so many great people in that category, so I was super honoured to be recognised. Sam Fender is amazing, Jade Bird is incredible too, DaBaby, Girl In Red is one of my greatest friends. There are so many people that I listen to all the time. It was crazy.”